Navy, Marine Corps Chiefs Sign Agreement to Maintain Amphibious Ship Readiness

U.S. Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti have signed a memorandum of understanding defining new guidance for ensuring amphibious ship readiness.

The Navy said Monday that the signing of the MOU on Amphibious Warfare Ship Terms of Reference follows a separate letter from the chiefs ordering their three-star officers to focus on amphibious ship readiness and the training and certification requirements of amphibious ready groups, or ARGs.

The goal of the partnership is to ensure uniformity in amphibious force planning, assessment and execution between the Navy and Marine Corps.

“This MOU ensures consistency and uniformity in how each service talks about amphibious force readiness so we can better plan and execute naval operations. Ultimately, this creates a stronger Navy/Marine Corps team for all our Marines, Sailors, and the American people,” Smith said.

According to Franchetti, the partnership will ensure that the ARGs and marine expeditionary units remain “the centerpiece of our naval expeditionary warfare presence, forcible entry, and sea basing capabilities.”