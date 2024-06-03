Mario Gaglioti Appointed COO of NSA’s National Integrated Radio-Frequency Operations

Mario Gaglioti, a global security operations leader with two decades of military and government experience, has been appointed chief operating officer of the National Integrated Radio-Frequency Operations, or NITRO, at the National Security Agency, according to his LinkedIn post.

Prior to his appointment, Gaglioti was the senior collection manager of NITRO and chief operations lead for radio frequency, responsible for providing global oversight and management of the NSA’s fixed-ground collection and geolocation portfolio.

He started at the NSA in August 2017 as a senior operations officer. In this role, he led a cross-functional team of intelligence professionals and helped establish a joint threat warning initiative across the defense and intelligence communities.

Gaglioti served eight years in the U.S. Army, where he was an operations officer tasked with leading a national counterterrorism intelligence collection strategy.