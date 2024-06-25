Maria Gregory to Lead Small Business Programs at NUWC Division Newport

Maria Gregory, a procurement analyst in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Contracts Department, has been selected to succeed Sarah Heard as director of Small Business Programs.

Naval Sea Systems Command announced Friday that Gregory will assume her new role on June 30 and will oversee efforts to offer potential prime and subcontracting opportunities for small businesses.

“I’m looking forward to meeting with the department contract managers, the technical department acquisition advocates, and our partners at the 401 Tech Bridge to discuss how we can collaborate,” Gregory said.

Gregory joined NUWC Division Newport in September 2005 as a contract specialist. In 2013, she was appointed the division chief of Small Business East at the Defense Contract Management Agency, where she oversaw a team of procurement analysts.

A year later, Gregory returned to NUWC Division Newport as a procurement analyst in the policy branch of the contracts department and was named co-coordinator of the Purchase Card Program.