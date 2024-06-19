LinQuest Company Recognized With 2024 DCSA James S. Cogswell Award

LinQuest‘s Camo LLC business received the 2024 Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency James S. Cogswell Award at a June 12 ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee.

In honor of the late James S. Cogswell, the award celebrates public-private sector collaboration. It also emphasizes the efforts needed to support the federal government’s most sensitive information, the national security technology company said Tuesday.

LinQuest Executive Vice President and Chief Security Officer Ron Gembarosky said the company is honored to obtain such a prestigious award.

“This award speaks to our identity as a company. Integrity is at the heart of our values when executing our missions – always,” Gembarosky said.

Among the 12,000 cleared contractors in the National Industry Security Program, only 14 were selected for the award.

Cogswell was the first chief of industrial security for the Department of Defense. He was an advocate for the necessity of industry-government partnerships in protecting confidential information.

Camo supports the USAF and USSOCOM customers at sites throughout the United States. The company’s multi-service, multi-domain operational analysts, modeling, simulation and analysis developers and flight testers are responsible for evaluating technologies for the joint warfighter.