Lawmakers Raise Concern About DOD’s Proposed Microsoft Software Upgrade

Sens. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., have raised concerns about the Department of Defense’s plan to invest in Microsoft software upgrades as part of its zero trust strategy, Axios reported Thursday.

In a letter to DOD Chief Information Officer John Sherman, the lawmakers expressed “serious concern” that the Pentagon is planning to require department offices using Microsoft’s 365 software to upgrade to the E5 license.

“Although we welcome the Department’s decision to invest in greater cybersecurity, we are deeply concerned that DoD is choosing not to pursue a multi-vendor approach that would result in greater competition, lower long-term costs, and better outcomes related to cybersecurity,” the letter reads.

The lawmakers said the DOD is one of the largest buyers of cybersecurity services and its purchasing power can “shape corporate strategies that result in more resilient cybersecurity services.”

Schmitt and Wyden have requested Sherman answer a set of questions about the proposed plan before the Senate Armed Services Committee starts marking up the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act.