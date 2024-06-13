L3Harris to Deliver Counter Communication Systems to Space Systems Command

L3Harris Technologies will manufacture counter communication systems under a three-year, $27 million contract from Space Systems Command.

The Department of Defense said Wednesday the systems will be added to SSC’s ground-based electronic warfare portfolio.

Work under the fixed-price-incentive-fee space systems engineering contract will be performed at L3Harris’ Palm Bay, Florida location until June 23, 2027.

The contracting division of SSC’s Space Superiority Systems Directorate, which serves as the contracting activity, is obligating $21 million from fiscal 2024 procurement funds at the time of award.

In October 2021, L3Harris secured a potential $120.8 million contract from the U.S. Space Force to modernize 16 fielded Block 10.2 units of the Counter Communications System at three military bases within the U.S. and in overseas classified locations. Work is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2025.