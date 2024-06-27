Karyn Runstrom Appointed DLA Chief of Staff

Karyn Runstrom, deputy chief information officer at the Defense Logistics Agency, has been named as the new chief of staff at DLA.

In this capacity, she will lead DLA staff operations in enterprise integration, strategic planning, legislative affairs, installation management, organizational governance and strategic communications, DLA said Wednesday.

Runstrom will oversee teams related to small business programs, intelligence, protocol, inspector general, equal employment opportunity, public affairs, and the director’s staff group.

Since April, she has been serving as acting chief of staff of DLA following the retirement of Eric Smith from the role.

“Ms. Runstrom has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the DLA mission, having served as deputy director, DLA Information Operations, since August 2019, as well as multiple other roles in her career with DLA,” Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, the agency’s director, wrote in an email to senior leaders.

Her career at DLA included time as deputy executive director for the logistics, policy and strategic programs directorate within DLA Logistics Operations, program manager of the agency’s Planning Improvement Effort and retail integration branch chief.