Jude Sunderbruch Retires as Executive Director of DOD’s Cyber Crime Center

Jude Sunderbruch has stepped down from his role as executive director of the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center, or DC3, and retired from the Senior Executive Service and Air Force Reserve.

Sunderbruch has led DC3 in providing integrated services and capabilities — including digital and multimedia forensics, vulnerability disclosure and cyber training — to DOD components and the defense industrial base.

He joined the Air Force in 1994 and served as an active-duty Air Force Office of Special Investigations, or AFOSI, special agent from 1994 to 2001.

His government career includes roles such as executive director of the AFOSI, counterintelligence coordinating authority for U.S. European Command and special adviser to the assistant director of the cyber division at the FBI.

DC3 Deputy Director Joshua Black will lead the center on an interim basis.