J.D. Smith: DOD Study Shows AI, Machine Learning Can Use ‘Contextual Understanding’ to Declassify Records

J.D. Smith, chief of the records and declassification division at the Department of Defense’s Washington Headquarters Services, said a DOD research study validated a proof of concept that demonstrates the capability of artificial intelligence and machine learning models to manage and declassify records using “contextual understanding,” Federal News Network reported Monday.

“The big breakthrough here is the mapping of business rules to contextual understanding models,” Smith said at an event Monday.

He said the DOD study will lead to the development of a “playbook” with regard to the use of AI and ML tools and related technologies in making records management and declassification decisions in government.

Smith added that a request for proposals will stem from the playbook that could help guide industry’s work with government agencies on supporting technologies.

According to FNN, the DOD research project comes as Congress seeks updates on the current administration’s efforts to build a technology platform to support classification and declassification initiatives.