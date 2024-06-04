HUD Eyes Consolidated Procurement Action for IT Operations & Maintenance Services

The Department of Housing and Urban Development intends to seek offers to provide support for information technology-related integration, operation, maintenance, deployment and eDiscovery efforts for all of HUD’s IT infrastructure.

HUD’s Office of the Infrastructure Operations Office is also seeking general support services capabilities and investments to support enterprise and end-user operational environments and help the department review, preserve and generate electronically stored information to meet its legal and business requirements, according to a special notice published Monday on SAM.gov.

According to the notice, the planned procurement effort will consolidate common use IT operations and maintenance services into a unified enterprise architecture task order contract under a single service provider.

Through the proposed acquisition, HUD will combine five contracts with a lifecycle value of approximately $363.6 million into a new consolidated requirement.

The new O&M procurement effort will have a five-year performance period and will be competed unrestricted through the General Services Administration’s Alliant 2 governmentwide acquisition contract.