GSA Raising VETS 2 Ceiling to $6.1B

The General Services Administration is increasing the ceiling of the Veterans Technology Services 2 governmentwide acquisition contract from $5 billion to $6.1 billion, a move that will bring about multiple benefits, according to Laura Stanton, assistant commissioner at the Federal Acquisition Service’s Office of Information Technology Category.

The ceiling increase will ensure that VETS 2 remains available to federal agencies as they work to achieve the Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business participation goal of 5 percent, as established by the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, Stanton said Wednesday on her GSA blog.

The timing of the ceiling increase will also ensure that disruptions to the use of the contract will be avoided. The increase was announced even before the current ceiling is reached. Projections show that 80 percent of the current ceiling will be reached within the fiscal year.

The increase is also expected to provide SDVOSBs the opportunity to join federal IT procurements, supporting the goal of the administration to foster diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility.