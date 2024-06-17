GovCon Index Fell for 3rd Consecutive Week

Last week, Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index recorded its third straight week of losses, dropping by 1.34%.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that follows the stock market performance of 30 staple government contracting companies. Users are able to leverage the real-time information it offers to evaluate major trends shaping today’s GovCon landscape as well as the success of each tracked organization.

With an increase of 6.4%, Aerovironment took the lead last week, during which the majority of companies monitored by GovCon Index fell.

On Friday, GovCon Index closed at $4,886.91, a 0.42% decrease from the day before and a continuation of the ongoing downward trend. This year overall, GovCon Index has risen by 4.7%.