GovCon Index Continued Downward Trend Last Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index closed with an average of $4,953.15 last week, a 0.92% decrease that carried GovCon Index into its second consecutive week of losses.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that offers users a look at real-time stock market data from 30 notable government contracting companies. With this information, individuals can observe the performance of each tracked company and strengthen their understanding of the most notable trends in today’s GovCon market.

Despite last week’s decline, multiple contractors recorded significant growth. Palantir claimed first place last week, rising by 7.52%, and Boeing (+7.11%) also showed success.

GovCon Index finished out the week in negative territory, falling by 0.37% on Friday.