FDA Requests Comments on Strategies to Improve Technological Advancement, Customer Experience

The Food and Drug Administration has begun seeking industry input on its strategic plan to modernize its enterprise capabilities and services to improve customer experience.

A notice published in the Federal Register states that the Information Technology Strategy outlines a road map for the FDA’s IT modernization goals and the Customer Experience Strategy guides the effort, defining the agency’s CX framework.

The FDA Office of Digital Transformation is requesting feedback on the specific goals and objectives within the updated IT Strategy and the CX Strategy.

The FDA’s 2024 update of the IT Strategy updated 14 objectives to increase clarity, clarified the strategy’s mission outcomes, promoted alignment to relevant health mission strategies and highlighted the agency’s commitment to working with global public health partners.