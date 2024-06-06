Energy Department Announces Voucher Program Opportunities, Eyes Accelerated Clean Energy Technology Adoption

The Office of Technology Transitions within the Department of Energy is reopening five voucher opportunities and launching two new ones worth $15 million under the Voucher Program.

Established in 2023 and financed by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act as part of the Technology Commercialization Fund, the Voucher Program seeks to facilitate clean energy technology commercialization and address risks associated with technology adoption, the OTT said Tuesday.

Under the program, recipients apply for the capabilities they need to overcome challenges related to energy technology adoption. The recipients are matched with providers that possess those capabilities. The providers are paid by the government for the work they perform in support of the recipients.

The reopened voucher opportunities cover the following needs:

pre-demonstration commercialization support

performance validation, modeling and certification support

clean energy demonstration project siting and permitting support

commercialization support

The two new voucher opportunities cover the following needs:

planning and validation of industrial decarbonization projects

manufacturing conversion, retooling and retrofitting support

Organizations that are interested in becoming capability providers for these opportunities have until July 9 to respond.

A second submission period will be opened this summer for organizations that seek to become recipients for these opportunities.