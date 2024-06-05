ECS’ Mark Maglin, Patrick Elder: Army Endpoint Security Solution Uses Data Mesh for Data Protection, Network Visibility

Mark Maglin and Patrick Elder of ECS said the Army Endpoint Security Solution or AESS uses data mesh architecture to help the military branch protect its data, produce cyberthreat intelligence and achieve network visibility to safeguard and defend more than 800,000 endpoints across the service branch’s global infrastructure.

In an article published on the company’s website, Maglin and Elder noted that ECS has been overseeing AESS as a managed zero trust security service for Army Cyber Command since 2016.

To mature AESS, the ECS executives highlighted the need to implement a data catalog, which builds a machine-readable inventory of data products within an organization using metadata.

“Having a robust data catalog, where data has been curated and normalized to semantic standards, will empower individual users to independently develop useful data analytics,” they wrote.

According to Elder and Maglin, the AESS platform uses data mesh to help cyber operators achieve data-driven decision advantage.

“AESS enables decision dominance by producing, collecting, and analyzing threat data to improve enterprise visibility and effectively protect the Army’s mission networks,” they noted.

Maglin is vice president of Department of Defense cybersecurity at ECS and Elder is director of ECS Data and AI Center of Excellence.

Maglin will participate in the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Cyber Summit on June 6. Register here to listen to cyber experts and government and industry leaders as they discuss zero trust, supply chain security, cyber resilience and more.