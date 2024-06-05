DOD Directs Components to Use Spiral 4 Contract Vehicle for Wireless Mobility Services Procurement

The Department of Defense has released a memorandum directing all DOD components to use the Spiral 4 contract vehicle when procuring unclassified wireless mobile devices and services as part of efforts to streamline the acquisition process and enable visibility of wireless usage, monthly spending and inventory.

The May 23 memo also applies to military personnel and federal civilian employees stationed within the country and U.S. territories who travel internationally.

Spiral 4 is a 10-year, $2.67 billion follow-on indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for wireless mobility services and devices the U.S. Navy awarded in early May.

Seven companies secured spots on the recompete contract, which replaces the Spiral 3 vehicle that expired on May 7.

According to the document, all DOD organizations should transition their mobile device acquisitions to Spiral 4 “no later than at the end of their current order’s period of performance.

John Sherman, chief information officer of DOD and a 2024 Wash100 awardee, signed the memo.