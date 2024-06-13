DLA Land and Maritime Forges Alliance With Suppliers to Deliver Better Support for Warfighters

Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime held charter signing ceremonies this spring for a supply chain alliance, which, according to DLA Land and Maritime’s Don Schulze, forges partnerships between the agency and its suppliers “to improve responsiveness to the warfighter” by implementing process improvements and joint strategies.

The DLA said Wednesday the charter calls on the agency to collaborate with suppliers in pursuing supply chain management solutions with the ultimate aim of providing “the best product and service possible to the warfighter.”

The signing ceremonies were handled by U.S. Army Col. Sue Styer, land supplier operations director at DLA Land and Maritime; and U.S. Navy Capt. Dale Haney, maritime supplier operations director. Schulze, the land supplier operations deputy director, co-led them.

A total of 11 charter signings were completed.