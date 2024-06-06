DIU Seeks Commercial Nuclear Micro-Reactors for Deployment in Army Installations

The Defense Innovation Unit and the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment are working together to ensure energy resilience at U.S. Army installations via the Advanced Nuclear Power for Installations program.

To this end, the DIU has issued a commercial solutions opening to solicit commercial nuclear micro-reactor capabilities that can be scaled up for use at Army and other defense facilities, according to an article published Wednesday on the agency’s website.

The CSO envisions a prototype on-site nuclear power plant that can begin operations before the end of calendar year 2030 at an Army facility within the continental U.S.

Interested parties have until June 21 to submit solution briefs, which should describe the entire lifecycle of the nuclear power plant.

The solicitation may result in a prototype other transaction agreement, which in turn may result in a follow-on production OT agreement or contract.

