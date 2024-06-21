DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Unveils Strategic Guidance on Critical Infrastructure Security

Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, has outlined strategic guidance and national priorities to guide critical infrastructure security and resilience efforts across the public and private sectors.

DHS said Thursday that the guidance focuses on key priority risk areas, such as addressing cyber threats posed by China, managing risks and opportunities presented by emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, and identifying and mitigating supply chain vulnerabilities.

The strategic guidance also highlights the need to incorporate climate risks into sector resilience efforts and address the critical infrastructure sector’s growing dependency on space systems and assets.

“The threats facing our critical infrastructure demand a whole of society response and the priorities set forth in this memo will guide that work. I look forward to continuing our work with partners at all levels of government and the private sector to better ensure the safety of all Americans,” Mayorkas said.

In April, the White House released the National Security Memorandum on Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience, which mandated that the DHS secretary provide strategic guidance and coordinate risk management and resilience efforts by the federal government.