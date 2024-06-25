DHS Releases Report on Impact of AI on CBRN Threats

Advances in artificial intelligence technologies may increase the risk of malicious actors planning or carrying out chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear attacks against the U.S., according to a recent report from the Department of Homeland Security.

Mandated by the Executive Order on the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence, the report investigates the possible impacts of AI on CBRN threats, DHS said Monday.

Submitted to President Joe Biden in late April, the report notes that AI, when combined with limitations in U.S. biological and chemical security regulations and enforcement, could bring about dangerous research outcomes, intentionally or otherwise.

But while AI could exacerbate CBRN threats, the technology could also help mitigate them.

Integrating AI into CBRN prevention, detection, response and mitigation capabilities could result in benefits, according to the report.

AI could also bolster the National Biodefense Strategy and facilitate international collaboration and communication on CBRN-related efforts.

The report was prepared by the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office at DHS. Input from various government agencies, academia, AI laboratories and think tanks was solicited for the preparation of the report.