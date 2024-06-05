Denise Oberndorf, Others on Army-Wide Capabilities Protection Initiative’s Role in Protecting Financial Data

The Army-Wide Capabilities Protection initiative and Sensitive Activities Working Group play key roles in protecting the service branch’s critical financial data from threats posed by adversaries seeking to leverage U.S. military resources.

“Together, the AWCP initiative and SAWG’s efforts will better protect our data and prevent our adversaries from gaining leverage against the Army’s warfighting capabilities” according to an article co-written by cBEYONData’s Denise Oberndorf and Kelsey Buchanan and Tim Kuhl, chief of the Sensitive Activities Secure Financials division within the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management & Comptroller).

The AWCP initiative is a multi-disciplinary team dedicated to facilitating collaboration across the Army to support operations and innovations while keeping data secure. The team aims to provide data protection while advancing the Army’s analytical and technological capabilities.

The Army’s financial domain is among the top priorities of the AWCP initiative, which aims to identify and mitigate data vulnerabilities that could leak information about Army capabilities.