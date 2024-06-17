Defense Innovation Unit Seeks Solution Briefs for Counter UAS NEXT Project

The Defense Innovation Unit has issued a commercial solutions opening to inform industry stakeholders of a U.S. Navy project that seeks a kinetic defeat platform against adversarial unmanned aircraft systems.

DIU said the Navy plans to rapidly prototype and perform a phased operational test and evaluation plan to validate the performance of proposed shipborne kinetic defeat counter-drone platforms under the Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems – NEXT project.

According to DIU, the service branch is seeking solution briefs for complete counter unmanned systems platforms featuring a kinetic defeat effector and launcher focused on group 3+ drones.

Proposed platforms must be able to support the full kill chain with human in/on-the-loop control modes and exist in a technically mature development state. The effector should be reloadable at sea and must not require heavy lift equipment to reload.

The Navy is seeking platforms that have a terminal guidance capability integrated into the effector, could demonstrate adaptability to evolving operational threats and could integrate into a naval vessel’s existing combat systems and ancillary support platforms.

Potential offerors should demonstrate their ability to deliver up to five production representative prototypes within 12 months of award.

Responses are due June 28.

Register here to join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Navy Summit on Aug. 15 and hear government and industry leaders, innovators and experts discuss the latest technological advancements, maritime security and more.