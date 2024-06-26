DCSA Opens 1st Regional Office in Texas to Enhance Agency Coordination

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, marking the official opening of its first regional office designed to enhance how the agency operates.

Located within Federal Building in Farmers Branch, Texas, the Central Region Headquarters will house agency leaders responsible for background investigations, counterintelligence and insider threat, and industrial security functions, DCSA said Tuesday.

Previously, such activities were managed from different sites in Dallas and Fort Worth.

According to DCSA Deputy Director Daniel Lecce, the new facility provides a single location where agency heads leading said functions can coordinate and align their work within the 21 states in the Central Region.

The regional headquarters was established after the DCSA revamped its field structure in 2022. The agency plans to open its Western Regional Headquarters in San Diego in fiscal year 2026.