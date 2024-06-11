Colleen Heller-Stein Named OPM’s Chief Human Capital Officers Council Executive Director

Colleen Heller-Stein, former deputy chief human capital officer at the Department of the Treasury, has joined the Office of Personnel Management to serve as executive director of the Chief Human Capital Officers Council, according to her LinkedIn announcement.

The human resources professional has 14 years’ combined experience at the Treasury, where she initially worked as acting director of the HR Office and moved to assume roles of increasing responsibility, including acting deputy assistant secretary for HR and chief human capital officer.

Heller-Stein’s career also includes time as a senior HR adviser at the Securities and Exchange Commission and human capital policy specialist at the U.S. Government Publishing Office.

Commenting on her move, Heller-Stein said, “I look forward to continuing to advance human capital management with CHCOs across the federal government in this new role!”

Heller-Stein has a Bachelor of Arts degree in American Studies from Dickinson College and a Master of Public Administration degree from the George Washington University’s Trachtenberg School of Public Policy and Public Administration.