CISA, EAC Publish ‘Enhancing Election Security Through Public Communications’ Guide

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Election Assistance Commission, or EAC, released a guide to help state, local, tribal, and territorial election officials mitigate risk to election infrastructure and operations.

The Enhancing Election Security Through Public Communications guide provides officials with framework and practical tools for their development of a year-round communications plan and its execution, CISA said Monday.

CISA and EAC look to help election officials accurately communicate information about election security and administration, taking into account their frequent engagement with the media and the public to tackle various election-related topics.

“The ability for election officials to be transparent about the elections process and communicate quickly and effectively with the American people is crucial for building and maintaining their trust in the security and integrity of our elections process,” said CISA Senior Adviser Cait Conley. “This guide is about providing election officials with resources and tools that help them do that as they work tirelessly to meet the unique needs of their state and local jurisdictions.”