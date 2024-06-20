Christopher Hanson to Continue to Chair Nuclear Regulator Commission

Christopher Hanson will continue to lead the Nuclear Regulatory Commission as chair after being sworn in for a second term that will run through the end of June 2029.

He became an NRC commissioner in June 2020 and assumed the role of chairman in January 2021, the agency said Tuesday.

Under Hanson‘s leadership, NRC established a technology-inclusive framework to license new and advanced reactors and advance fusion energy systems regulations, among other efforts.

“I look forward to building on the successes of recent years as the agency embraces a culture of trust and confidence and as we become even more efficient and effective in applying risk-information in our licensing reviews and decisions,” Hanson said.

He brings to the role over 20 years of experience in the government and private nuclear sectors.

Before NRC, he was a staff member on the Senate Appropriations Committee. He also served in the Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy and the Office of the Chief Financial Officer.

Hanson moved to DOE from Booz Allen Hamilton, where he served as a consultant leading engagements for industry and government in the energy sector.