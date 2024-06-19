CDAO Solicits Proposals for Commercial Counter-UAS Sensors

The Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office, or CDAO, has released a commercial solutions opening seeking sensor technologies designed to enhance the detection of one-way attack drones.

CDAO said the solicitation is part of U.S. Central Command’s Desert Guardian initiative and calls for sensors that can integrate into a third-party interface for visual display and data analysis.

CENTCOM is looking for sensors that can improve the visibility of one-way unmanned aerial systems, or OWUAS, flying closer than 7 km or further than 25 km to the locations of U.S. and allied forces and OWUAS flying at low altitudes.

The sensors must also enhance the detection of Group 2 and 3 drones that fly at a minimum of less than 250 kts.

CDAO expects the initiative to enhance the Department of Defense’s ability to better identify and defeat hostile drones using heterogeneous sensors integrated into a common interface.

The CSO is open until July 16.