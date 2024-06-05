CDAO Seeks Industry Partner for AI Governance Mechanism Assessment & Implementation

The Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Responsible Artificial Intelligence division seeks an industry partner that would help it map existing Department of Defense AI governance mechanisms, identify areas that require new governance mechanisms and develop a roadmap to guide DOD components in implementing them.

According to an open call posted Wednesday on Tradewinds AI, the industry partner would work to analyze the DOD’s existing AI governance mechanisms or those that might be applicable to it, develop the means to be used by CDAO in offering DOD components recommendations regarding AI governance processes and help implement those recommendations.

The open call may result in pilot project awards to be issued via the other transaction authority for prototype projects.

Interested parties have until June 17 to respond.