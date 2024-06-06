CDAO, Defense Innovation Unit Partner to Accelerate AI, Digital Tech Adoption; Radha Plumb Quoted

The Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office and Defense Innovation Unit will speed up the adoption of AI, analytics, data, software and other digital capabilities under a memorandum of agreement codifying the collaboration between CDAO and DIU.

CDAO Radha Plumb signed the agreement with DIU Director Douglas Beck, the two agencies said in a joint release published Wednesday.

The agreement covers four key collaboration areas: scaling commercial AI into DOD; accelerating autonomy development and fielding; experimenting with digital technologies for the Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control initiative; and collaborating on department-level policy and governance efforts to accelerate AI and autonomy development and deployment, along with digital technology adoption.

Plumb said the partnership with DIU will enable CDAO to integrate industry tech platforms into its enterprise architecture to provide critical AI and digital capabilities.

“DIU’s mission and proven track record in identifying and adopting commercial technologies will allow CDAO to further accelerate the adoption of data, analytics, and artificial intelligence getting the best tech capabilities into the hands of our warfighters,” she added.