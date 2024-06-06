cBEYONDATa Wins Spot on Potential $8B FBI BPA

cBEYONData has been added to a potential $8 billion Federal Bureau of Investigation information technology procurement vehicle.

The IT Supplies and Support Services 2nd Generation Blanket Purchase Agreement is designed to accelerate the acquisition of IT products and services and could run for up to eight years, cBEYONData told ExecutiveGov.

“The FBI has been a valued client for many years, and this award underscores our expertise, unwavering dedication, and commitment to delivering exceptional service to our federal government customers,” said cBEYONData CEO Dyson Richards.

Technologies acquired through the ITSSS-2 BPA will also be available to all Department of Justice agencies.

cBEYONData is one of 95 companies chosen for the BPA.

This award follows the company’s win of two contracts in the fall. In September, cBEYONData secured a prime spot on a five-year Equal Employment Opportunity Commission award to develop, deploy and maintain a registration and management tool for training conferences and workshops.