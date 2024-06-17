Brig. Gen. William Rogers Assumes Air Force PEO for ICBM Role

Brig. Gen. William Rogers, formerly program executive officer for bombers at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, has assumed the newly created PEO role for intercontinental ballistic missiles at the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center.

In his new role, Rogers will oversee integrated weapons system management of the Sentinel and Minuteman III ICBMs from their inception to retirement, Air Force Materiel Command said Tuesday.

The creation of the new PEO role is part of the changes to several PEO positions across the Department of the Air Force to reoptimize for great power competition.

“We will provide our nation with strong strategic deterrence through sustainment and modernization of the land-based leg of the nuclear triad,” Rogers said.

The Air Force also transitioned the duties of Maj. Gen. John Newberry, AFNWC commander, from PEO for strategic systems to PEO for nuclear air delivered systems and nuclear integration.

Newberry will manage life cycle activities for air-delivered nuclear weapons and oversee nuclear materiel management across the Department of the Air Force.

“The consequence of failure in our nuclear mission is immeasurably higher than in any other mission set in the Department of Defense,” Newberry said.