Biden Administration Issues New Border Policies

The Biden Administration has released a list of executive actions updating policies associated with the U.S.-Mexico border.

These policies target a variety of areas, including illegal immigration, asylum screening and drug detection, the White House said Tuesday.

The first of these actions will prevent individuals who cross the border unlawfully from receiving asylum. This policy is temporary and “will be discontinued when the number of migrants who cross the border between ports of entry is low enough for America’s system to safely and effectively manage border operations,” according to the White House.

Other actions aim to modify the asylum screening process, accelerate the speed at which immigration cases are resolved and address human smuggling. The Biden Administration will also revoke visas of CEOs and government officials who profit from illegal immigration.

Improving immigration enforcement is another goal of these actions, and to do so, the Department of Homeland Security has increased the number of agents at the border. The final action focuses on fentanyl and includes the deployment of 40 new drug detection machines at various points of entry.