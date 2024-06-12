Benjy Grover to Succeed Sandra Brereton as Associate Principal Deputy Director at Lawrence Livermore

Benjy Grover, a seasoned technical leader with over 20 years of experience, will succeed Sandra Brereton as associate principal deputy director at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, or LLNL, effective July 1.

He has been with LLNL for over a decade, most recently serving as its transformation officer and deputy principal associate director for program enablement in strategic Deterrence, the lab said Monday.

Grover, on behalf of the Director’s Office, will lead, manage and work with senior LLNL officials on various efforts across the lab and the Department of Energy and/or National Nuclear Security Administration enterprise.

He will also become a member of LLNL’s Business Council, co-lead the Principal Deputies Committee and oversee the Operations Community of Practice.

Brereton, who will retire from LLNL, will help Grover transition to his new role before her retirement date.