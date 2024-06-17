Army Takes Over as Cybercom Combatant Command Support Agent

The U.S. Army has taken on the role of Combatant Command Support Agent for the U.S. Cyber Command, a function that was previously exercised by the U.S. Air Force.

The transfer of the role was accompanied by the transition of around 350 Air Force civilian employees to the Army under an effort led by the Army Cyber Command, the Army said Friday.

“Our top priority during this entire effort was to ensure we did everything we could to take care of the civilian workforce,” said ARCYBER Deputy to the Commanding General Jeffrey Jones, who described the transition as “a monumental effort” involving his organization, the Army and Cybercom.

The civilian Department of Defense employees under the CCSA will provide Cybercom with various administrative and logistical services, including human resources support to Army civilians, equal employment opportunity support and Government Purchase Card support.

The CCSA’s workforce is expected to eventually grow to 700 Army civilians.