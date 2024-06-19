Anduril’s Ghost Family of Unmanned Aircraft Systems Added to DIU Blue UAS Cleared List

The Defense Innovation Unit has added to its Blue UAS Cleared List a pair of modular, small uncrewed aircraft systems from Anduril Industries.

Anduril said Tuesday that the inclusion of Ghost and its upgraded sibling, Ghost-X, to the DIU list, certifies the UAS’ compliance with pertinent National Defense Authorization Act provisions, their cybersecurity and availability for purchase by government users.

Powered by Anduril’s Lattice software operating system, Ghost works to provide a variety of capabilities, including electronic warfare, network extension and reconnaissance and targeting.

An expanded capability variant, Ghost-X offers superior endurance, capacity for multiple payloads and operating range.

Alex Chang, Ghost general manager at Anduril, expressed pride over the addition of the Ghost family of uncrewed aircraft systems to the cleared list, saying, “The Blue UAS certification enables us to deliver these capabilities to our national security partners with greater speed and security.”