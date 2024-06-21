Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin Emphasizes Need for Constant Growth in USAF

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin has spoken publicly over the last week about how “reoptimizing” the way the Total Force trains, plans, modernizes and is equipped is vital for the Air Force to meet the challenges of near-peer adversaries.

At an Air & Space Warfighters session on June 13, Allvin stated that the Air Force is making progress through elements of a sweeping strategy to change how they develop people, sustain readiness, project power and develop joint capabilities.

The Air Force opened applications for airmen to become the first wave of warrant officers in information technology and cyber careers.

Allvin feels it is critical to retain the cyber personnel the Air Force spends time investing in.

“We believe this is going to be a good path to ensure that we have the talent for today and tomorrow in a very cyber-heavy force that we’re going to need,” Allvin said.

The following day, addressing reporters on June 14, Allvin discussed the need to be “one Air Force.”

“We are taking an Air Force that has been somewhat fragmented due to the strategic environment over the years and really better aligning it and coming back to be one Air Force with one force design, one unit of action type, and one Airmen development concept,” Allvin said.

Numerous efforts to assemble, train and deploy an Air Task Force are underway. The units will then enter the Air Force Force Generation cycle to serve as Units of Action in fiscal year 2026.

With competitor capabilities being at a level never seen before, Allvin believes the national defense and joint forces will need the Air Force’s assistance.

“We have a requirement to not only be able to participate in the joint force, we need to be leading it,” Allvin said. “The character of war is privileging the things that airpower has been doing for a long time.”