AFWERX Project Vanguard, DIU Advance Defense Technology Transition Through Funding Opportunities

A program under the Capital Initiative Division of the U.S. Air Force’s innovation arm is working with the National Security Innovation Network, a Department of Defense program office under the Defense Innovation Unit, to connect small businesses with funding resources to transition their technologies from laboratory to full-scale production.

The partnership between Project Vanguard and NSIN/DIU aims to advance small business projects and technologies by facilitating connections with government and private investors.

Small businesses with a Phase II or higher funding history under the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs can participate in the effort.

“Our ability to connect the innovation ecosystem is paramount to transitioning critical technologies,” said Col. Elliott Leigh, AFWERX director and chief commercialization officer for the Department of the Air Force. “Project Vanguard will facilitate these connections and help small businesses navigate our complex environment.”