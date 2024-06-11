Adversary Countries, Changing Nature of War Require Change in Sustainment, DLA’s Mark Simerly Says

The head of the Defense Logistics Agency said at the recent DLA Industry Association Leadership Meeting that his organization and the broader defense industry must make changes to the way sustainment is provided in order to match the transformation taking place across the Department of Defense.

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, the DLA director, attributed that transformation to the threats posed by Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, as well as by the changing nature of warfare itself, according to an article published Monday on the DLA website.

Of particular significance to DLA and industry is logistics being targeted by adversaries, which, according to Simerly, is already taking place. He predicted that logistics “will continue to be targeted in different ways than it ever has been in any other conflict previously.”

Such challenges demand that the agency go beyond being “in response mode” and instead take leadership, Simerly said.

The DLA director underscored the undeniable need for change, noting that “[it’s] how we change and when we change, and we should all have a sense of urgency about the pace.”