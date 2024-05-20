Senate Bill to Streamline Tech Acquisition Processes Across Intelligence Community

Sens. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Mark Warner, D-Va.; John Cornyn, D-Texas; and James Lankford, D-Okla., have introduced legislation that would streamline the acquisition of advanced technologies across the intelligence community.

The Enabling New Agile Buying-power and Leveraging Enhancements in Intelligence Community Acquisitions Act would create a fund to advance the transition of new products from research and development to production, giving priority to small businesses and nontraditional defense contractors, Kelly’s office said Friday.

The legislation would allow intelligence agencies to use streamlined acquisition processes and enhance existing authorities to facilitate partnerships within the commercial sector.

“By cutting unnecessary red tape, our bill provides new acquisition options, further drives national security innovation, and ensures the U.S. is always one step ahead,” Kelly said.

According to Warner, the bill would ensure that intelligence agencies are funded and have the flexibility they need to “acquire and integrate the most cutting-edge emerging technologies to protect our national security.”