SDA Seeks White Papers on PWSA Battle Management Software Applications

The Space Development Agency has released a broad agency announcement to solicit white papers about battle management mission applications in support of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture.

SDA said Monday the containerized software applications will provide substantial capability enhancements for future tranches of PWSA’s capability layers to help address emerging warfighter requirements.

Through the BAA, the agency is seeking applications and services to address knowledge gaps and support existing and new concepts of operations, system designs and risk reduction prototypes that could help improve mission capability for defined tranches of PWSA’s capability layers.

The BAA outlines five battle management mission focus areas: battle management command, control and communications management; power and resource management; Link 16 integration; automated network management; and cybersecurity.

The BAA reads, “Objectives for software solutions provided under this BAA include automating numerous processes within current architectures and providing additional capabilities for mission processing and data fusion.”

Interested stakeholders have until June 14 to submit white papers.

SDA said the BAA will run through May 19, 2025.