PEO Digital Ruth Youngs Lew Announces Retirement

Ruth Youngs Lew, the program executive officer for digital and enterprise services at the Department of the Navy, is retiring at the end of May, concluding over 30 years of service.

Youngs Lew announced her retirement on LinkedIn, saying that, although the decision was difficult, she was now choosing to focus on her family.

The outgoing official described her tenure as PEO Digital and, before that, as PEO for enterprise information systems as “an amazing and transformative journey” and expressed pride at the work that she had done with her colleagues.

Youngs Lew was appointed PEO Digital in 2020, which put her in charge of a variety of projects concerning IT networks, enterprise services and digital infrastructure benefiting the Navy and Marine Corps.

“It has been an honor to support our Navy and Marine Corps missions by delivering the capabilities our Warfighters require, and it has been a pleasure to serve among the finest professionals throughout my career,” Youngs Lew said.

PEO Digital Executive Director Louis Koplin will hold the position of program executive officer on an acting basis until a permanent successor is chosen, DefenseScoop reports.