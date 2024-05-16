Pentagon Releases Regional Sustainment Framework; William LaPlante Quoted

The Department of Defense has unveiled a new framework to facilitate collaboration with U.S. allies and international defense industrial base partners to establish a distributed ecosystem of maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities.

DOD said Wednesday the Regional Sustainment Framework is aligned with the National Defense Strategy and the National Defense Industrial Strategy and has three primary goals to support the operations of the Joint and Combined Force in contested environments.

The three goals are prevailing in a contested logistics environment, enhancing military readiness and strengthening regional partnerships.

William LaPlante, under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, released the new framework with Chris Lowman, assistant secretary of defense for sustainment.

“The RSF leverages our strong partnerships throughout the global defense ecosystem to deliver enhanced sustainment capabilities in theater,” said LaPlante, a 2024 Wash100 awardee.

“Doing so will create a distributed network of MRO facilities that is global in scale, but regionally aligned to the most relevant platforms and systems,” he added.