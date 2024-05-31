ORNL, Vanderbilt University Partnering to Develop Methods Ensuring Reliability of AI Systems for Defense Applications

Oak Ridge National Laboratory announced during the Tennessee Valley Corridor 2024 National Summit a partnership with Vanderbilt University to develop methods of training and testing artificial intelligence with the ultimate aim of accelerating the adoption of AI-powered systems by the Department of Defense.

The partnership covers research and development work to produce AI assurance methods that will reportedly guarantee the functionality and resilience of AI systems and tools when put to use in challenging mission-relevant environments, ORNL said Thursday.

Initial efforts will focus on helping the U.S. Air Force maximize the use of autonomous vehicles.

Commenting on the partnership, ORNL Director Stephen Streiffer said, “Working in close cooperation with Vanderbilt, I look forward to advancing the Defense Department’s deployment of AI-based systems for national defense.”

For his part, Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier said, “We are excited to partner with Oak Ridge National Laboratory to ensure AI-enabled programs are safe, accurate and reliable at a time when it has never been more imperative to do so.”