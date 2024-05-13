New Partnership to Advance DOD’s Commercial Emerging Tech Adoption

The Defense Innovation Unit has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division to collaborate on identifying, evaluating and advancing the adoption of emerging commercial technologies across the Department of Defense.

Under the agreement, NSWC PHD will get access to DIU’s program management and acquisition functions, including its commercial solutions opening process that uses other transaction authority to enter into transactions with industry partners, DIU said Friday.

“This partnership enables us to build a network of highly-talented contracting professionals – ultimately enabling us to evolve defense innovation and acquisition through teamwork in alignment with our strategy to ensure the DoD can leverage the best of commercial technology,” said Cherissa Tamayori, director of acquisition at DIU.

Mariluz Chan-Endres, a contracting officer and team lead at NSWC PHD, said the partnership aligns with Naval Sea Systems Command’s fleet support mission by leveraging other transaction knowledge and collaboration across the enterprise.

Chan-Endres is a participant in the first cohort of the Immersive Commercial Acquisition Program fellowship.