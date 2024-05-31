New Engagement Guide to Ensure Effective Communication Between AFSC, Industrial Base

The Air Force Sustainment Center has released a new Customer Engagement Guide in order to more effectively communicate with various mission partners, including those in academia and industry, on how to do business with it.

Ronnie Hobbs, the director of small business for AFSC, describes interacting with the organization as “a daunting task” which necessitates “a clear standard,” according to an article posted Wednesday on the Air Force Materiel Command website.

“Vendor communications are key to an open dialogue between industry, acquisition personnel, and requirement offices,” Hobbs said, adding that the guide not only outlines the resources needed to work with AFSC but also gives mission partners “the ability to provide direct feedback to make future improvements.”

AFSC works to facilitate innovation to ensure U.S. warfighter readiness. This mission requires building relationships with large as well as small contractors, which, in fiscal year 2023 received $85.2 billion in prime contracts from the Department of Defense.

For Hobbs, interchanges with the industrial base “ensures the effective connection of industry capabilities to AFSC requirements.”