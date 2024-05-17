NASA Requests Information on Follow-On Program Assessment Support Contract

NASA has begun seeking information from potential industry sources on a recompete contract to help review missions, investigations, programs and proposals at Langley Research Center.

A notice posted Thursday on SAM.gov states that the fourth iteration of the Evaluations, Assessments, Studies, Services, and Support contract will support NASA’s Science Office for Mission Assessments, which, in turn, supports the NASA Science Mission Directorate in investigating and acquiring Earth and space science instruments.

Tasks include proposal and concept study report evaluations; independent reviews of missions, investigations and programs; and studies of scientific, technical, schedule, cost and other aspects of SMD missions and investigations.

Cornell Technical Services is the incumbent contractor on the $111.8 million EASSS 3 contract awarded in September 2020.

Responses to the request for information are due June 7.