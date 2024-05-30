Momentus Books DARPA Contract to Advance In-Space Construction Capabilities; John Rood Quoted

In-space transportation services provider Momentus has received a contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to help develop technologies that could support construction projects in space.

Momentus’ work will support the agency’s Novel Orbital and Moon Manufacturing, Materials and Mass-efficient Design initiative, known as NOM4D, which aims to lay a foundation for building large-scale structures in the domain, the company announced from San Jose, California on Thursday.

John Rood , CEO of Momentus, said the organization is “delighted by the opportunity to partner with DARPA to work at the forefront of the future in-space infrastructure economy.”

As part of the NOM4D program, the enterprise will carry out experiments that could be incorporated into the Momentus Vigoride Orbital Services Vehicle while maintaining compliance with requirements for launch and in-space operations.

The vehicle is powered by the company’s water-based propulsion system, which will enable it to maneuver and modify orbit to achieve the demands of the project.

“Vigoride’s flexibility, payload capacity, and power make it well-suited to support the demonstration of NOM4D technologies that overcome current volume, load, and vibration constraints currently limiting the type and scale of in- space structures,” said Rood.

Throughout the duration of the program, Momentus will execute on-orbit demonstrations of NOM4D’s assembly and manufacturing technologies to improve its overall technology readiness level.