HHS to Fund AI, Behavioral Health IT Projects in FY 2024

The Department of Health and Human Services Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology has unveiled new funding opportunities for improving health data quality used by artificial intelligence tools and accelerating the adoption of health information technology in behavioral health.

ONC released a special emphasis notice under the Leading Edge Acceleration Projects in Health IT funding opportunity for fiscal year 2024 to seek project proposals for the two areas of interest, HHS said Monday.

Under area 1, ONC is looking to develop technologies designed to evaluate and improve the quality of electronic health record data used by AI tools.

For area 2, the office aims to invest in projects to design, develop and pilot health IT platforms in behavioral health settings.

“These two areas of interest are a natural extension of ONC’s work,” said Steve Posnack, deputy national coordinator for health IT. “We look forward to receiving innovative applications and seeing the impacts generated by selected awardees.”