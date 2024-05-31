GSA Solicits Industry Input on Improving MAS Contractor Experience, Success

The General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule Program Management Office is seeking input from MAS contractors on ways to improve the experience and success of federal government suppliers.

In a request for information published Thursday, the MAS PMO said it is looking for feedback to better understand and eliminate roadblocks preventing contractors from meeting the minimum sales requirement.

The RFI is open to contractors in different socio-economic categories that have been providing services to federal government customers under the MAS contract vehicle.

MAS contractors may access the RFI on SAM.gov and submit responses by June 21.

Federal, state and local government agencies use MAS, also called Federal Supply Schedule, to buy commercial products and services assigned to different special item numbers.